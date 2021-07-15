11,329 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

