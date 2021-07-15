109,643 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

