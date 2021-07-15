108,246 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Bought by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,246 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

