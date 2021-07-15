$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.00.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,922,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $473.54. 196,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,899. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $485.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

