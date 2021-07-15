$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. MetLife reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $58.24 on Monday. MetLife has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.