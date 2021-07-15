$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 62.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $16,431,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $45,945,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 69.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

