$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.36. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.