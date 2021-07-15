$1.45 EPS Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGND. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 117,653 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.67. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,104. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

