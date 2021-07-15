$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 102,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 385,997 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

