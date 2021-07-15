$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $928.60 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $881.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SIVB traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $580.23. 351,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.99. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.