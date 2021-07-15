$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.13.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 19.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fox Factory by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.