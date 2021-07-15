$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.74.

NYSE WFC opened at $44.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

