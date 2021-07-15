-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

EVLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of EVLO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

