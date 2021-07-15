$0.49 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

