-$0.21 EPS Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and sold 112,596 shares worth $1,129,525. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 200,831 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after buying an additional 319,996 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,739,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 61,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,734. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

