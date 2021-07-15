$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 436,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 2.10. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

