Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,648,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

