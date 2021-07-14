ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

ZTCOY opened at $6.66 on Friday. ZTE has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.98.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

