Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider David Stirling Purchases 32 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling bought 32 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($192.32).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, David Stirling acquired 37 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 450.46. The stock has a market cap of £223.66 million and a P/E ratio of 31.51. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

