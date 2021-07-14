zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZLPSF. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of zooplus stock opened at $322.00 on Tuesday. zooplus has a 12 month low of $158.45 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.63.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

