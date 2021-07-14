ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.38 Million

Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) will announce $162.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. ZoomInfo Technologies reported sales of $110.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will report full year sales of $674.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.29 million to $676.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $852.36 million, with estimates ranging from $808.66 million to $894.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZoomInfo Technologies.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $78,538.41. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 48,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $2,618,514.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,459,981 shares of company stock valued at $308,518,675.

ZI opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

