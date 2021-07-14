ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.0697 on Top Exchanges

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $48,387.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00112391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00151624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.21 or 1.00261595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00956118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002807 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 27,364,210 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

