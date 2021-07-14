Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 77,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,834,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Specifically, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $116,250.00. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of $668.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

