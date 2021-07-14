Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.21.

Shares of ZTS opened at $199.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.04. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $138.16 and a 52 week high of $200.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

