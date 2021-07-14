ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152.81 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $152.81 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00119596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00155909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,712.14 or 1.00261339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.00951848 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

