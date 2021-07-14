Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust Sells 97,971 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 97,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total transaction of $29,443,224.63. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $322.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

