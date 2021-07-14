Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $6.91. Zeta Global shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 2,398 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

