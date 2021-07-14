Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $431,356.60.
Shares of NYSE:ZNTL traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 248,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,994. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
