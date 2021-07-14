Zenswap Network Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $29,747.65 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00817642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

