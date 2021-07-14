Zel Trading Up 4.2% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00318588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00132207 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00173555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002220 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003078 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.