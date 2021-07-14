ZB Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $133.73 million and $1.22 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00853377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005342 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

