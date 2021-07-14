Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Hold

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

