Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) to Hold

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. 210,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,493. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

