Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to “Hold”

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 621,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 228,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

