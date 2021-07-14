Zacks Investment Research Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Sell

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $24,322,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 94.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.