Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Hold

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.