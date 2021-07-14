Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Hold

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

