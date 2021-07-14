Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.