Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Hold

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

BKNIY stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

