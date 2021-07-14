Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Strong Sell

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.96. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.