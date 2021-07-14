Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Sell

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $27,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

