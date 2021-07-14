Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) to Sell

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,152 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

