Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Sell

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $2,366,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

