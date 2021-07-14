Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Sell

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $351.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

