Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Sell

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.52 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.04. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,389 shares of company stock worth $5,684,350 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

