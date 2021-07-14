Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Sell

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $332.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 575.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

