Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NYSE:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NYSE:TRVN) will post sales of $1.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 million and the lowest is $660,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trevena.

NYSE TRVN opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

