Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.54.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $559.84. 24,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.71. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.