Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NYSE:TSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NYSE:TSCO) will report earnings per share of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $2.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08.

NYSE TSCO opened at $186.69 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

