Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total transaction of $770,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,174,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,275,035. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.49. 991,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,997. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.01. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

